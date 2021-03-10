Italy's Prysmian says COVID-related uncertainty to persist this year

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Italy's Prysmian said on Wednesday it forecast its core profits to grow this year, after a 17% drop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned uncertainty would persist.

(Adds details)

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian said on Wednesday it forecast its core profits to grow this year, after a 17% drop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned uncertainty would persist.

The world's largest cable maker said it forecast its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would rise to between 870-940 million euros this year from 840 million euros ($1 billion) in 2020.

Last year's result was in line with a 800-850 million euro target the company had provided.

Margins on adjusted EBITDA also fell last year to 8.4% from 8.7% in 2019.

"Uncertainty is expected to persist," Chief Executive Valerio Battista said in a statement. But he added the company could look ahead "with confidence" and that it had the "necessary resources" to re-launch its growth.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian extended losses after results were published. By 1440 GMT the stock was down 3.6% at 26.43 euros, after hitting a day's low at 26.10 euros.

The company said it generated a record free cash flow of 487 million euros last year, but projected it to amount to 300 million euros in 2021, plus or minus 20%.

Prysmian proposed to pay its shareholders a 0.50 euro per share dividend on 2020 results. ($1 = 0.8398 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Andrea Ricci) ((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PRYSMIAN RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More