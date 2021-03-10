Italy's Prysmian says COVID-related uncertainty to persist this year

(Adds details)

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian said on Wednesday it forecast its core profits to grow this year, after a 17% drop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned uncertainty would persist.

The world's largest cable maker said it forecast its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would rise to between 870-940 million euros this year from 840 million euros ($1 billion) in 2020.

Last year's result was in line with a 800-850 million euro target the company had provided.

Margins on adjusted EBITDA also fell last year to 8.4% from 8.7% in 2019.

"Uncertainty is expected to persist," Chief Executive Valerio Battista said in a statement. But he added the company could look ahead "with confidence" and that it had the "necessary resources" to re-launch its growth.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian extended losses after results were published. By 1440 GMT the stock was down 3.6% at 26.43 euros, after hitting a day's low at 26.10 euros.

The company said it generated a record free cash flow of 487 million euros last year, but projected it to amount to 300 million euros in 2021, plus or minus 20%.

