Italy's Prysmian says COVID-related uncertainty to persist this year

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian said on Wednesday it forecast its core profits to grow this year, after a 17% drop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned uncertainty would persist.

The world's largest cable maker said it forecast its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would rise to between 870-940 million euros this year from 840 million euros ($1 billion) in 2020.

Last year's result was in line with a 800-850 million euro target the company had provided. ($1 = 0.8398 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia) ((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PRYSMIAN RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.