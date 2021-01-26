Italy's Prysmian launches new equity-linked bond to refinance existing debt

MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI said on Tuesday it was launching a 650 million euro ($788 million) equity-linked bond due in 2026 to repurchase and refinance existing debt.

The world's largest cable maker said that the eventual bond's convertion into the company's ordinary shares was subject to a capital increase to be approved by its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting no later than June 30.

The notes would be converted at an initial price which is expected to be set at 45%-50% above Prysmian's weighted average share price between the launch and the pricing of the bond offer.

Prysmian said it was concurrently launching a repurchase offer, through a reverse book-building procedure, of its outstanding 500 million euro equity-linked bond due in 2022, for an amount up to 250 million euros.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

