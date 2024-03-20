Italy's Poste vows to grow profits faster than revenues and boost dividends

March 20 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI expects to grow both its operating and net profit by around 4% annually over the next five years, outpacing the projected revenue rise, and gradually increase payout to at least 65% of earnings, from 54% last year.

Unveiling a new strategic plan before Italy's government moves to sell part of its Poste holding to bolster public finances, the national postal service said revenues would grow by 3% a year on average reaching 13.5 billion euros in 2028 from 12 billion last year and in 2024.

It sees operating profit at 3.2 billion euros in 2028 from 2.6 billion last year.

Poste intends to pay out no less than 1 euros per share from 2026 onwards, from a proposed 0.80 euros dividend per share in 2023, with a 7% average annual growth over the plan's period to get to distribute at least 6.5 billion euros in total. ($1 = 0.9204 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani; Editing by Valentina Za)

