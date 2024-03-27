News & Insights

Italy's Poste stake sale could be worth around 4.4 bln euros, minister says

March 27, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - The planned sale of the government's stake in postal service Poste Italiane PST.MI could be worth around 4.4 billion euros ($4.76 billion), Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

The Treasury intends to sell all or part of its 29.3% direct stake in Poste, while retaining control through another 35% held by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

"Italy will carry out the transaction at the time most appropriate to maximize the revenue," Giorgetti said during a parliamentary hearing.

