Italy's Poste raises 2023 EBIT goal after smaller-than-forecast Q3 drop

Adds detail, paragraphs 4-7

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI on Tuesday slightly raised its operating profit guidance for the year after posting a smaller-than-expected drop for the third quarter, hit by a one-off bonus payment to employees.

Revenue in the three months through September rose 3.6% annually to 2.8 billion euros ($3.0 billion), meeting a company-provided consensus forecast thanks to the contribution from the mail and parcel business, as well as the insurance and payments operations.

Sales from financial services, instead, fell 3% yearly despite the boost from higher rates.

The Italian post office is a financial conglomerate that has expanded beyond its core business into payments, mobile phone services and energy supply, as well as insurance and investment products.

With the state owning 64.26%, Poste is widely seen as an asset of which the government could look to sell a stake to hit its 21 billion euro target for privatisation proceeds.

Poste said a tariff increase and a pick-up in volumes meant its mail and parcel division was expected to break even at the operating level in the full year, ahead of forecast.

Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said work was going on for a new strategic plan Poste would present together with full-year results.

Costs jumped 10.5% yearly in the quarter, inflated by 90 million euros relating to a 1,000 euro bonus payment employees will receive in November.

Del Fante said in a statement the payment would help staff face the higher cost of living while negotiations on a new labour contract for 2024-2026 continued.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 18% from a year earlier to 539 million euros, but were ahead of an average analyst forecast of 527 million.

Poste said it saw 2023 EBIT at 2.6 billion euros, having previously guided for a 2.5 billion euro EBIT target.

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.