PST

Italy's Poste pays interim dividend after beating Q3 expectations

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters

Poste Italiane said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.162 euros on 2020 results after beating analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the third quarter.

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.162 euros on 2020 results after beating analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the third quarter.

The Italian postal operator said on Thursday its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 479 million euros ($563.69 million), up 4% versus the same period of last year and ahead of a 451 million euro analysts' consensus published by the group.

Growth in parcel delivery and a rise in its insurance business helped the group offset the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The group posted an increase of 20.3 billion euros in its total financial assets since December.

($1 = 0.8498 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PST

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters