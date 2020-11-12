Italy's Poste pays interim dividend after beating Q3 expectations

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane PST.MI said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.162 euros on 2020 results after beating analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the third quarter.

The Italian postal operator said on Thursday its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 479 million euros ($563.69 million), up 4% versus the same period of last year and ahead of a 451 million euro analysts' consensus published by the group.

Growth in parcel delivery and a rise in its insurance business helped the group offset the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The group posted an increase of 20.3 billion euros in its total financial assets since December.

($1 = 0.8498 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

