Italy's Poste launches power, gas supply for small customers

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy's post office Poste Italiane PST.MI started on Monday to offer power and gas contracts to retail customers, entering a sector where well-established players such as Enel ENEI.MI and Eni's Plenitude ENI.MI vie with new entrants.

The conglomerate, which already combines banking services with a large insurance business and its traditional parcel and mail delivery, can count on 12,800 branches to market its new Poste Energia offer.

Poste will sell only power generated from renewable sources, the state-controlled company said in a statement, adding that it will offset the carbon emissions deriving from the gas it will sell.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.