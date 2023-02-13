PST

Italy's Poste launches power, gas supply for small customers

Credit: REUTERS/POSTE ITALIANE

February 13, 2023 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy's post office Poste Italiane PST.MI started on Monday to offer power and gas contracts to retail customers, entering a sector where well-established players such as Enel ENEI.MI and Eni's Plenitude ENI.MI vie with new entrants.

The conglomerate, which already combines banking services with a large insurance business and its traditional parcel and mail delivery, can count on 12,800 branches to market its new Poste Energia offer.

Poste will sell only power generated from renewable sources, the state-controlled company said in a statement, adding that it will offset the carbon emissions deriving from the gas it will sell.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.