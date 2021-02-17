Italy's Poste Italiane posts 20% rise in operating profit in Q4

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian postal services operator Poste Italiane PST.MI said it would pay a dividend of 0.486 euros a share on 2020 results after reporting a 19.6% increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter thanks to its financial services division.

In the last three months of 2020, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 280 million euros, up from 234 million euros a year earlier and better than an analyst consensus estimate of 235 million euros published by the group.

Revenue at the state-controlled conglomerate - which comprises insurance and financial divisions, a traditional mail and parcel business and a digital payments unit - were up 1.4% in the fourth quarter, while costs remained unchanged.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

