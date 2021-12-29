Italy's Pop Sondrio adopts long-delayed governance reform

MILAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Banca Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI on Wednesday approved long-delayed governance changes that could open the Italian mutual bank up to a merger.

Nestled in the mountains north east of Milan, Popolare di Sondrio is the last of 10 large mutual banks targeted by a 2015 government reform to yield to changes aimed at improving governance and making these lenders more attractive for potential investors.

Under Italian rules, the mutual status gives shareholders one vote each regardless of the size of their stake, making stakebuilidng in these companies of little appeal for investors.

Complying at last with the government's demands, shareholders in Popolare di Sondrio approved shedding the bank's mutual status to turn it into a regular joint-stock company.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.