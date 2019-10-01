Italy's police searching Atlantia's unit SPEA offices in Milan - source

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italian tax police is searching the Milan offices of Atlantia's ATL.MI maintenance unit SPEA, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The searches are linked to the investigation on the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, which killed 43 people last year, and on a second inquiry into alleged falsified road safety reports on other viaducts in Italy, the source said.

SPEA was not immediately available for comments.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

