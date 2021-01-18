Italy's planned green bond likely to have maturity over 10 yrs - Deputy econ min

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy's planned green bond will likely have a maturity of more than 10 years, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Monday.

"We are working on an issue in the coming months, the process is complex, involving various ministries," Misiani said at a conference in Rome.

"Depending on the outcome of the first issue, we will decide whether to do others in 2021" he added.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

