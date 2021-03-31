Italy's Pirelli sees margins near pre-COVID-19 levels in 2022

Adds details

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Tyremaker Pirelli PIRC.MI said on Wednesday it expected operating profit margins to return close to pre-COVID-19 levels next year, as it bet on a rapid recovery of automotive traffic after the pandemic and the group's presence in new mobility.

The Italian manufacturer of tyres for Formula One and high-end carmakers such as BMW BMWG.DE and Audi expects its margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 16-17% next year and to between 19-20% in 2025, it said in its new business plan.

EBIT margin fell to 11.6% in 2020 from 17.2% in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out globally.

Pirelli said the plan, which replaces one presented in February last year, before the implications of the pandemic were apparent in Europe, was centred on the group's high-value tyre segment - those 18 inches and above - where it leads in China.

The group expects demand for high-value tyres to grow more than car production in the coming years.

The company added it would also increase its efforts on speciality products, such as tyres for electric vehicles and those of 19 inches and above.

Total investments will amount to up to over 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) to 2025, while dividends are expected to amount to around 50% of consolidated profits this year and in 2022, and to 40% in 2023 and 2024.

Pirelli shares were down 0.7% before midday, after briefly turning positive when the business plan was released.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

