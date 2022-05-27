MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italian design group Pininfarina PNNI.MI is looking at M&A to accrue its skills in new sectors, mainly the digital one, and widen its client base, Chief Executive Silvio Pietro Angori said on Friday.

"So far we have grown organically, our ambition is to now grow externally. We have the ambition of simply becoming the largest design company (in the world)," Angori told reporters at a meeting at the Foreign Press Association in Rome.

"We are carrying out a very careful analysis," he said when asked about any ongoing talks and the possible timing of future deals.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

