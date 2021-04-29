Italy's Piaggio posts best-ever first-quarter results

Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Thursday core profits for the first three months of the year rose by 40.8% at current exchange rates, in the company's best-ever first-quarter results.

The group said consolidated earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the January-March period was up to 56 million euros ($67.93 million), from 39.8 million euros in the same quarter of 2020, beating a Refinitiv estimate of 48 million euros.

At the end of March 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, core earnings were 49.5 million euros.

Consolidated net revenues were the highest since 2007, up 23.5% at current exchange rates, with sales of two-wheelers up 35% year-on-year and 22% from the first quarter of 2019, pre-pandemic.

Sales growth in the period was particularly significant in India and America, where they rose by more than 90%.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

