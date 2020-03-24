Companies

Italy's Piaggio Aerospace postpones deadline for bids for the company

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published

Italy's Piaggio Aerospace said on Tuesday it postponed to May 4 the deadline to submit expressions of interest for the company, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Italy's Piaggio Aerospace said on Tuesday it postponed to May 4 the deadline to submit expressions of interest for the company, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The private jet maker, which sought protection from creditors in late 2018, launched a call for international bidders at the end of February and expressions of interest were due by April 3.

Italy has registered more deaths than any other country in the world, with the toll from the infectious disease rising to 6,077 on Monday.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular