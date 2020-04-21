Italy's Piaggio Aerospace postpones again deadline for bids

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Piaggio Aerospace said on Tuesday it would postpone for the second time in less than a month the deadline to submit expressions of interest for the company, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The private jet maker, which sought protection from creditors in late 2018 and then launched a call for international bidders at the end of February, said bids could now be filed until May 29.

The group added in a statement that it had partially resumed aircraft production on Monday and around 60% of its employees was working.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

