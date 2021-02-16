Italy's Philogen sets IPO price range at between 15-18 euros/shr

Italian-Swiss biotechnology company Philogen said on Tuesday it had set an indicative price range for its initial public offering of between 15-18 euros per share.

The company said earlier this month it planned to offer up to 4,061,111 new shares - or 10% of its capital - in an IPO expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The price range values the whole of the company, including the planned capital increase, at between 609-731 million euros ($740-888 million), it added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8230 euros)

