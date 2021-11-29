Italy's PD party pledges active government role over Telecom Italia, unions say

By Elvira Pollina and Angelo Amante

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Italy's ruling Democratic Party (PD) has pledged to actively involve the government in deciding the future of Telecom Italia (TIM), the country's biggest phone group which just lost its fourth chief executive in six years, unions said on Monday.

Luigi Gubitosi stepped down as CEO of the former state monopoly on Friday following a clash with top investor Vivendi VIV.PA, just a week after U.S. fund KKR KKR.N submitted a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) proposal to take TIM TLIT.MI private.

During his three-year tenure, Gubitosi secured union backing for a plan to create a single ultra-fast broadband network in Italy as the best way to protect 42,500 domestic jobs.

But the project has run aground under Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao, a former Vodafone executive, favouring a competitive approach.

"Despite it being considered strategic infrastructure...no government has ever taken a brave and clear position on the network," the UILCOM union said in a statement following a meeting between union representatives and leaders of PD, a key member of the governing coalition.

"We need politics to step in and place the network under state control...we're glad that (PD leader Enrico) Letta told us the government cannot be a spectator this time round, but a leading actor," it added.

Crippled by a debt pile that successive post-privatisation takeovers have lifted to four times its core profit, TIM cannot shoulder the investments needed to upgrade its network and meet surging connectivity demand.

PD sources told Reuters the party would push for the government to take a stand on TIM's network, which serves millions of Italian households and businesses.

By 1347 GMT shares in TIM were 2% lower, bucking a 1.3% rise Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

The company has appointed head of TIM Brasil TIMS3.SA, Pietro Labriola, as general manager, placing oversight of the group's strategic assets in the hands of Chairman Salvatore Rossi and setting up a special committee to study the KKR bid.

Gubitosi remains a board member, and two sources close to the matter said the new leadership arrangement was precarious.

KKR, which already has a stake in TIM's last-mile network, plans to carve out TIM's grid if its bid is successful, sources have said, giving state investor CDP a key role in overseeing it.

The government has welcomed the fund's interest, but said its stance hinges on plans to secure the investment needed in TIM's grid and protect employment. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

