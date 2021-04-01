Italy's Panariagroup shares soar after top investor launches takeover bid

April 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche PAGR.MI soared on Thursday after top investor Finpanaria said on Wednesday it will launch a takeover bid aimed at delisting its porcelain stoneware maker unit.

Panariagroup shares rose 23.15% to 1.84 euros, approaching the 1.85 euros per share offered by the real estate manager, which already holds 69.3% of the company.

The price offers a premium of 20.8% compared to Wednesday's closing price. The premium rises to 71.1% if the average of Panariagroup's share price of the past six months is considered, a statement said.

The price offered is based on the assumption that Panariagroup will not pay any dividends from profits or reserves, the statement added.

(Reporting by Rita Plantera, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((R.Plantera@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 79))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.