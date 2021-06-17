Italy's OVS shrugs off pandemic with double-digit growth in May sales

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - OVS OVS.MI said on Thursday its sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels in May, with a double-digit growth compared to the same period of 2019, thanks to new brands and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Italy.

The Italian clothing retailer said net sales and core profit in the first quarter ending in April improved compared to a year earlier, but were lower than in the same period in 2019.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 5.7 million euros compared to a core loss of 34 million euros a year earlier, when the retailer suffered from a prolonged lockdown in Italy.

The company, which reported a net debt of 475 million euros as of April 30, said a planned 80 million euro capital increase is expected to be launched between the last week of June and the first of July.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and David Evans)

