Commodities
OVS

Italy's OVS shrugs off pandemic with double-digit growth in May sales

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published

OVS said on Thursday its sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels in May, with a double-digit growth compared to the same period of 2019, thanks to new brands and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Italy.

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - OVS OVS.MI said on Thursday its sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels in May, with a double-digit growth compared to the same period of 2019, thanks to new brands and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Italy.

The Italian clothing retailer said net sales and core profit in the first quarter ending in April improved compared to a year earlier, but were lower than in the same period in 2019.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 5.7 million euros compared to a core loss of 34 million euros a year earlier, when the retailer suffered from a prolonged lockdown in Italy.

The company, which reported a net debt of 475 million euros as of April 30, said a planned 80 million euro capital increase is expected to be launched between the last week of June and the first of July.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and David Evans)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OVS

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular