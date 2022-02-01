Commodities
OVS

Italy's OVS posts better-than-expected prelim Q4 sales, improved FY debt

Contributor
Federica Urso Reuters
Published

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian clothing retailer OVS OVS.MI posted on Tuesday higher- than-expected preliminary net sales in the last quarter of its financial year and said its net debt had improved, sending shares up more than 6%.

The group said its fourth-quarter sales increased 35% compare to the previous year to 380 million euros ($427.39 million), reaching pre-pandemic levels, as sales and product initiatives adopted in 2021 offset the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted net financial debt at the end of Jan. was 198 million euros, improving both compared to forecasts and to the previous year.

Chief Executive Stefano Beraldo in a statement confirmed full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected in the higher part of forecast range provided in December.

At 0855 GMT shares rise 6.9% at 2.62 euros, outperforming Italy's all-share index .FTITLMS, up 1.3%.

($1 = 0.8891 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Segreti)

