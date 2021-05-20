Italy's OTB does not rule out further acquisitions after Jil Sander deal

Adds details, quotes

May 20 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group OTB does not rule out further acquisitions after buying German label Jil Sander earlier this year, its founder and Chairman Renzo Rosso said on Thursday, adding he saw more opportunities as a result of the pandemic.

OTB - which stands for Only The Brave - owns brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf and took over Jil Sander from Japanese retailer Onward Holdings 8016.T in March.

"We are a solid group. In this particular moment, especially after the pandemic, companies that do not have a strong structure need to team-up", Rosso told the Financial Times Luxury Summit, adding he saw it as a big opportunity for OTB and other groups that do not have enough cash to invest in growth.

Rosso added OTB's interest was in contemporary brands, consistent with its spirit of being what he described as an "alternative luxury group".

He said OTB was focused on turning around Jil Sander, which has not been profitable for many years.

"The creative side is fantastic; there are tremendous opportunities to grow in the online business and in the U.S. and Chinese markets," he said.

Rosso, 65, said he hoped his group would fully recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic this year, but it would depend on the evolution of the health emergency.

And "if one day" he decides to retire, he's happy to leave the group to the family's next generation and was confident in and proud of his current management team, he added.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.