Italy's Open Fiber plans 11 bln euro investment in new 10-yr strategy

Italian broadband operator Open Fiber plans to spend some 11 billion euros under a new business plan to 2031 to nearly double the number of households cabled with its ultra-fast fiber network, the company said on Friday.

Controlled by state lender CDP, Open Fiber said it would finance its plan through equity, cash generation and an extension of a project finance package to 7.2 billion euros ($8.13 billion), from a previous amount of just over 4 billion.

It now expects to connect nearly 24 million households across Italy, up from the current 13 million, and to break even in 2026.

