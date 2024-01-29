News & Insights

Italy's OLT LNG suspends Tuscan regasification terminal for maintenance

January 29, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italy's OLT Offshore LNG Toscana said on Monday that its floating storage and regasification terminal (FSRU) in central Italy would be shut down for several months for maintenance.

Operations will be suspended from the beginning of April until the end of October this year, the group added in a statement.

The intervention is aimed at replacing the bearing of the terminal's anchoring system which is designed and built to ensure its rotation around a turret permanently anchored to the seabed.

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana, controlled by Snam SRG.MI and investment fund Igneo Infrastructure Partners, owns and manages the floating regasification terminal off the coast between Livorno and Pisa.

The terminal has a maximum authorised regasification capacity of around 5 billion cubic metres per year.

