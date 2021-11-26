Markets

Italy's Nextalia raises $635 mln in first close of new private equity fund

Contributor
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Italian asset management firm Nextalia has raised more than 500 million euros in the first close of its newly-launched private equity fund focused on mid-market deals in the euro zone's third largest economy.

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian asset management firm Nextalia has raised more than 500 million euros in the first close of its newly-launched private equity fund focused on mid-market deals in the euro zone's third largest economy.

Nextalia, led by former Mediobanca banker Francesco Canzonieri, said on Friday it had raised an overall 563 million euros ($635.51 million) and aims to reach a hard cap of 800 million euros in equity commitments in the first half of 2022.

The fundraising ranks as the biggest first closing for a newly-established private equity firm in Italy where the economy is fast rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to an overall 191.5 billion euros in grants and loans from the EU Recovery Fund.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular