Italy's Nextalia raises $635 mln in first close of new private equity fund

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian asset management firm Nextalia has raised more than 500 million euros in the first close of its newly-launched private equity fund focused on mid-market deals in the euro zone's third largest economy.

Nextalia, led by former Mediobanca banker Francesco Canzonieri, said on Friday it had raised an overall 563 million euros ($635.51 million) and aims to reach a hard cap of 800 million euros in equity commitments in the first half of 2022.

The fundraising ranks as the biggest first closing for a newly-established private equity firm in Italy where the economy is fast rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to an overall 191.5 billion euros in grants and loans from the EU Recovery Fund.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Editing by Louise Heavens)

