Italy's Nextalia, NB Renaissance to file joint Verisem bid - source

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian private equity firm Nextalia is preparing to file a joint bid with rival NB Renaissance for Verisem, a source close to the matter said, after Italy's government stopped China-owned Syngenta from buying the seed producer.

Under former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy in 2021 prevented an acquisition of Verisem by Syngenta, a Swiss-based pesticides and seeds group owned by China National Chemical Corporation since a $43 billion takeover in 2017.

Under Italian rules, the government has 'golden powers' to veto foreign bids for assets deemed of strategic national interest.

Verisem was the first instance in which Italy exercised such powers in the agricultural sector.

The source said the two Italian private equity firms were now preparing to file a joint bid by a Dec. 20 deadline for Verisem, which owns brands such as Suba Seeds and Condor Seed Production.

After initially being in competition for Verisem, Nextalia and NB Renaissance have decided to join forces to bid for an asset which the source said was worth between 160 million euros ($173 million) and 180 million including debt.

Nextalia is a venture founded by former Barclays and Mediobanca investment banker Francesco Canzonieri, with backing from top bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and insurer UnipolSAI US.MI.

Nextalia's private equity arm manages 800 million euros in assets. The firm also runs closed-end funds that buy impaired loans through another 330-million euro business.

NB Renaissance was born in 2015 when Intesa spun off its private equity business, setting up a partnership with U.S. investment firm Neuberger Berman.($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Gavin Jones)

