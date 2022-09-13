Italy’s next government has tricky to-do list: podcast

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - A rightist coalition is poised to win Italian general elections this month. In this week’s Exchange podcast Muzinich’s Fabrizio Pagani discusses the next executive’s immediate economic challenges. These include coping with an energy crisis, high public debt and a bailed-out bank.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH4372399080

Follow @LJucca https://twitter.com/LJucca on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.