Italy's Nexi sticks to guidance after beating forecasts in Q3

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Nexi NEXII.MI, one of Europe's biggest payments groups, on Thursday reported higher than expected third quarter core earnings and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Nexi said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 463.1 million euros in the third quarter, up 12% from a year earlier and above an analyst consensus of 453 million euros gathered by the company.

Nexi said revenues were 859 million euros, up 7.1% annually and above an analyst consensus of 851 million euros.

Revenues at its retailers' payment business posted double-digit increases in all of its markets, with Italy boosted in particular by tourist flows over the summer months, it added.

Shares in Nexi extended gains after the results rising 1% by 1151 GMT.

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

