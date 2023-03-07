Italy's Nexi sticks to 2023 guidance after hitting 2022 targets

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI on Tuesday said the volumes of transactions it handles for shopkeepers accelerated to show a 17% annual growth in the first eight weeks of 2023, and confirmed its guidance for the year.

Nexi met analyst expectations with a 7% increase in 2022 revenue to 3.26 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

