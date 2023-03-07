Italy's Nexi sticks to 2023 guidance after hitting 2022 targets

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

March 07, 2023 — 01:48 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI on Tuesday said the volumes of transactions it handles for shopkeepers accelerated to show a 17% annual growth in the first eight weeks of 2023, and confirmed its guidance for the year.

Nexi met analyst expectations with a 7% increase in 2022 revenue to 3.26 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.