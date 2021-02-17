Italy's Nexi sells 1 bln euros of convertible bonds after Nets deal

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italy's largest payments group Nexi NEXII.MI has sold 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of bonds maturing in 2028 that pay no interest but convert into shares, it said on Wednesday, as it continues its expansion in the fast-growing sector.

Nexi, which is due to close the purchase of domestic player SIA and Nordic rival Nets in the coming quarters, said it would use proceeds of the bond sale to refinance part of Nets' debt.

"Nets financing is likely the main focus of the raise, but M&A remains squarely on the agenda for Nexi," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

"The issue may also give Nexi room to fund a number of bolt-on M&A targets in both Italy and abroad."

The conversion price has been set at 24.5525 euros, a 52.5% premium to a reference price of 16.10 euros for the shares, Nexi said in a statement.

By 1042 GMT shares in Nexi were down 3.4% at 16.04 euros.

JP Morgan, BofA, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Sociedad de Valores and IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo acted as joint global coordinators of the offering.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by David Goodman and Agnieszka Flak)

