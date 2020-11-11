Italy's Nexi, rival Nets extend exclusive talks for merger to Nov. 16

MILANO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest payments group Nexi NEXII.MI said on Wednesday it had agreed with nordic rival Nets to extend to Nov. 16 the deadline for exclusive talks for a potential merger between the two groups.

Nexi said on Nov. 2 it had agreed a 10-day period for exclusive discussions with Nets over an $8 billion deal, which follows the announcement of an agreement for a multi-billion euro tie-up with Milan-based SIA.

In a statement on its nine-month results, Nexi added that its board fully supported the planned tie-up with Nets.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

