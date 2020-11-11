Italy's Nexi, rival Nets extend exclusive talks for merger to Nov. 16

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Italy's biggest payments group Nexi said on Wednesday it had agreed with nordic rival Nets to extend to Nov. 16 the deadline for exclusive talks for a potential merger between the two groups.

MILANO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest payments group Nexi NEXII.MI said on Wednesday it had agreed with nordic rival Nets to extend to Nov. 16 the deadline for exclusive talks for a potential merger between the two groups.

Nexi said on Nov. 2 it had agreed a 10-day period for exclusive discussions with Nets over an $8 billion deal, which follows the announcement of an agreement for a multi-billion euro tie-up with Milan-based SIA.

In a statement on its nine-month results, Nexi added that its board fully supported the planned tie-up with Nets.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters