Italy's Nexi in talks to buy stake in Alpha Bank's payment business - sources

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI is in talks with Alpha Bank to take a stake in the Greek bank's payment business, four sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Nexi, which is in the process of merging with smaller domestic rival SIA, would invest in the business setting up a joint-venture with Alpha, two of the sources said.

Alpha, Nexi and SIA all declined to comment.

Separately, two of the sources said SIA was also in discussions to buy Greece's payment network firm Cardlink.

News of the two transactions was first reported by MF.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Elisa Anzolin and Steve Jewkes in Milan; George Giorgiopolous in Athens, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.