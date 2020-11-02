Italy's Nexi in exclusive talks to merge with Nordic rival Nets

Repeats with no changes

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest payments group Nexi NEXII.MI said on Monday it had agreed a 10-day period for exclusive discussions with Nordic rival Nets over a possible merger.

A deal would see Nets merged into Nexi in an all-share transaction based on the same 2020 core profit multiples for both groups, Nexi said in a statement.

The announcement follows the agreement Nexi reached only a month ago to merge with smaller domestic rival SIA. Nexi said it remained fully committed to completing the tie-up with SIA based on the terms and timetable already announced.

Reuters reported on Friday that Nexi was leading negotiations to buy Nets in a deal worth about $10 billion after trumping competition from U.S. firm Global Payments GPN.N.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

