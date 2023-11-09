News & Insights

Italy's Nexi confirms guidance after earnings meet forecasts

November 09, 2023 — 01:41 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Nexi NEXII.MI on Thursday confirmed its 2023 guidance after meeting forecasts with quarterly revenue and core profit though slower summer activity this year compared with 2022 curbed growth at its core shopowners' payments business.

Nexi said it had sold ID, a system to verify users' online identity and data, which it had lined up for disposal during its latest capital markets day to streamline its operations.

Nexi's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 495.8 million euros ($531 million), fractionally ahead of analyst forecasts. Revenues totalled 872 million euros, in line with expectations.

($1 = 0.9343 euros)

