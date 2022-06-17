Italy's Nexi buys Intesa's Croatian retailer payment business for $189 mln

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI agreed with Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI to acquire the retailer payment business of the lender's Croatian arm, confirming what sources had previously told Reuters.

In a statement on Friday, Nexi said that it would pay 180 million euros ($189.27 million) to purchase PBZ Card's merchant acquiring business in the Croatian market, with the closing expected by the end of the year.

Nexi, one of Europe's leading payments company, has been steadily expanding its operations serving merchants and, earlier this month, agreed to buy the shop payments business of BPER Banca EMII.MI and Banco Di Sardegna in a deal worth up to 384 million euro.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

