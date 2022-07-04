Italy's Nexi and Alpha Bank to invest 100 mln euros in Greek market

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Italian payments company Nexi NEXII.MI and Greece's Alpha ACBr.AT bank said on Monday that they planned to invest 100 million euros ($104.55 million) within the next five years in the Greek digital payments market.

Nexi agreed last year to acquire Alpha Bank's merchants business unit for 157 million euros through a new entity in which Nexi holds 51%.

"Over the next five years we will invest another 100 million euros or so and will hire another 100 digital talents," said Nexi's CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo in a joint press conference with Alpha Bank's Chief Executive Vassilis Psaltis in Athens.

He added they also planned to set up an advance technology centre for cash management in Greece, which will also serve other countries across Europe.

Nexi, one of Europe's leading payments company, has been steadily expanding its operations serving merchants. It agreed last month to acquire the retailer payment business arm of Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI in Croatia for 180 million euros.

It also recently purchased the shop payments business of BPER Banca EMII.MI and Banco Di Sardegna in a deal worth up to 384 million euros.

($1 = 0.9565 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by David Evans)

