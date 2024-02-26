Italy's new retail bond garners 6.44 bln euros on 1st day of offer

Adds details

ROME, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy's new BTP Valore retail bond attracted orders worth 6.44 billion euros ($6.99 billion) on the first day of offer, far surpassing demand for a similar issuance in October, Milan bourse data showed on Monday.

The six-year bond IT0005583478=MI - reserved for retail investors with the aim of increasing the share of debt in the hands of Italian households - will be offered until Friday, although the Treasury has a right to close the sale earlier.

The issue will pay a coupon of at least 3.25% for the first three years, rising to 4% in the last three, and will offer an additional 0.7% loyalty premium to investors who hold it to maturity.

In the previous issue of the BTP Valore in October - which carried a five-year maturity - the Treasury received total subscriptions of 17.2 billion euros, with 4.77 billion arriving on the first day.

The Rome government - grappling with a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 140%, the second largest in the euro zone - is pushing the sale of national debt to small savers,considering them less likely to pull out their money in a potential crisis.

A strong willingness by retail investors to hold Italian debt is also seen as a vote of confidence in the country's public finances and political stability, encouraging foreign banks and funds to follow suit.

The share of Italy's BTP bonds held by domestic retail buyers has jumped from 6% in mid-2022 to 13.5% in October last year, its highest level since 2014, according to Bank of Italy data.

It remains well below the level of 20% seen before 2008, when the global financial crisis shattered investor confidence.

Analysts warn, however, that the interest of retail investors may lose some steam this year, mainly because the prospect of European Central Bank interest rate cuts will probably make Italian government bond yields less attractive.

