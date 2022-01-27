Italy's new president will be not be elected on Thursday - former PM Renzi

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he does not expect a new president to be elected on Thursday but thought that the centre-left and centre-right blocs would reach an agreement over a name on Friday.

"I don't think we'll wrap it up today. I think we will do it tomorrow," Renzi, the head of the centrist Italia Viva party, told Radio Leopolda.

Lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state for a third day running on Wednesday, with no consensus candidate emerging to replace outgoing President Sergio Mattarella.

A fourth round of voting will begin at 1000 GMT on Thursday, with an absolute majority now required to elect a successful candidate.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

