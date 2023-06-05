Italy's new 'BTP Valore' retail bond debuts with strong orders

By Sara Rossi

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy raised more than 5.4 billion euros ($5.78 billion) on the first day of the offer of its new 'BTP Valore' bond dedicated to retail investors, bourse data showed on Monday, as Rome tries to increase private Italians' holdings of the country's debt.

The four-year bond is due to be offered through Friday, although the Treasury reserves the right to close the sale earlier.

It will pay a minimum guaranteed coupon of 3.25% for the first two years, and 4% in the last two, with an additional 0.5% loyalty premium to investors who hold it to maturity.

The Treasury is seeking new buyers for its debt -proportionally the second highest in the euro zone - while the European Central Bank continues to offload sovereign bonds from its balance sheet.

Market sources said the amount raised at the end of the first day of the offer went beyond expectations and the Treasury could print a total of around 10 billion euros, compared with the 5 billion euros widely forecast last week.

The note's relatively short maturity and fixed rate "will likely help the Treasury to respond to the needs of retail investors by complementing, rather than substituting, the other available instruments," said Giulia Branz, Associate Director, Sovereign and Public Sector at Scope Ratings.

It will be offered on the Milan bourse's MOT exchange platform, as is the case for other bonds for retail investors - the inflation-linked BTP Italia and BTP Futura, whose proceeds are dedicated to expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Treasury's record take from retail buyers stems back to November 2013, when an issue of a four-year BTP Italia garnered 16.8 billion euros from small savers. Institutional investors subscribed roughly 5.4 billion.

In March this year retail orders for the new 5-yr BTP Italia reached 3.64 billion euros at the end of the first day of the offer, and a total of 9.92 billion at the end of the placement.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti have both said recently they hoped for an increased role of Italian savers in the placement of sovereign bonds.

Domestic households and businesses' holdings of the country's debt is gradually increasing, and in February it stood at 9.4% of the total, according to Bank of Italy data.

($1 = 0.9337 euros)

(Additional reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Gavin Jones)

