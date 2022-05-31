Italy's new BTP Italia will have a 7-8-year maturity - head of debt

Adds details
MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - The new BTP Italia bond, aimed at retail investors, will have a maturity of between seven and eight years, Italy's head of debt Davide Iacovoni said on Tuesday.
The new inflation-linked note will be issued between June 20-23 and the exact maturity will be announced in the coming days.
For the first time, the issuance will envisage a double loyalty bonus for retail investors who will purchase the note. It will be around 0,8%, Iacovoni said in a radio interview.
Italy will set the note's minimum guaranteed real annual coupon on June 17.
