Italy's new BTP Italia bond will have 8-yr maturity

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said the new BTP Italia bond will have an 8-yr maturity and a 1% overall loyalty premium.

Rome will offer the inflation-linked note targeted at retail investors between June 20-23.

Italy raised a record 22.3 billion euros ($23.89 billion) from the last BTP Italia issue in 2020.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.