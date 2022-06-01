Italy's new BTP Italia bond will have 8-yr maturity

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said the new BTP Italia bond will have an 8-yr maturity and a 1% overall loyalty premium.
Rome will offer the inflation-linked note targeted at retail investors between June 20-23.
Italy raised a record 22.3 billion euros ($23.89 billion) from the last BTP Italia issue in 2020.
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
