Italy's new BTP Italia bond will have 8-yr maturity

Contributor
Sara Rossi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TONY GENTILE

Italy's Treasury said the new BTP Italia bond will have an 8-yr maturity and a 1% overall loyalty premium.

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said the new BTP Italia bond will have an 8-yr maturity and a 1% overall loyalty premium.

Rome will offer the inflation-linked note targeted at retail investors between June 20-23.

Italy raised a record 22.3 billion euros ($23.89 billion) from the last BTP Italia issue in 2020.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters