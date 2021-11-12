Italy's new 'BTP Futura' lures fewer investors on rates' uncertainty

Recasts, adds quotes, background

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy's latest BTP Futura bond aimed at funding coronavirus-related spending proved to be less attractive than the previous three issues as retail investors grew wary of high interest rate volatility, market observers said.

The November 2033 maturity drew total bids of 3.27 billion euros ($3.74 billion) at the end of a five-day offer, bourse data showed on Friday.

In April, Rome raised a total of 5.48 billion euros with a BTP Futura maturing in April 2037.

"Demand was lower than that of previous issues due to interest rates' increased volatility in recent months, as a result of various factors including the surge in inflation and the risk of future hikes in official rates," said Pantaleo Cucinotta, head of debt capital market at Intesa Sanpaolo.

Any 12-year security offered at current market conditions, amid growing expectations of an ECB rate hike, might be little attractive for investors, some traders observed.

Money markets priced in two full ECB rate hikes by December 2022 as of Friday, compared to expectations of one single hike by September 2022 on Thursday.

The Italian bond market has been volatile in recent weeks, as investors fear inflation might be less transitory than initially thought.

After the last ECB meeting, Italian 10-year yields jumped to their highest level since July 2020 and the gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widened to a one-year high.

The Treasury confirmed two of the minimum coupon rates on the new BTP Futura, to be applied at four-year intervals, but raised the intermediate one from 1.25% to 1.35%.

The bond envisages a "loyalty premium", which is linked to Italy's nominal economic growth and will be paid in two tranches, at the end of the first eight years and at maturity.

