Italy's new 'BTP Futura' bond attracts orders below 1 bln euros on 1st day

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new 'BTP Futura' retail bond reached 958 million euros ($1.11 billion) after the first day of offer, bourse data showed on Monday. IT000546634=MI

Through the previous issuance due April 2037 the Treasury raised a total of 5.48 billion euros and orders for 2.28 billion euros after the first day of offer.

The bond includes a "loyalty premium", linked to Italy's nominal gross domestic product growth, to be paid in two tranches, at the end of the first eight years and at maturity.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.