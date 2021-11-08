Italy's new 'BTP Futura' bond attracts orders below 1 bln euros on 1st day

Contributor
Sara Rossi Reuters
Published

Orders for Italy's new 'BTP Futura' retail bond reached 958 million euros ($1.11 billion) after the first day of offer, bourse data showed on Monday.

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy's new 'BTP Futura' retail bond reached 958 million euros ($1.11 billion) after the first day of offer, bourse data showed on Monday. IT000546634=MI

Through the previous issuance due April 2037 the Treasury raised a total of 5.48 billion euros and orders for 2.28 billion euros after the first day of offer.

The bond includes a "loyalty premium", linked to Italy's nominal gross domestic product growth, to be paid in two tranches, at the end of the first eight years and at maturity.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More