Italy’s new boss is missing a trick on tax evasion

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Giorgia Meloni’s first budget law will be a massive headache. The hard-right leader, sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first female prime minister, is rushing to outline her 2023 budget plans. With debt at 147% of GDP and rising bond yields, she has minimal fiscal room to ease an ongoing energy crisis, let alone keep other spending promises. A proper fight against endemic tax evasion would give her much-needed ammunition.

Meloni’s first budget test would vex a government veteran. Italy’s latest fiscal forecasts, pencilled in by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, foresee a budget deficit of 3.4 percent of GDP in 2023. But that itself assumes no further expenses and a full deployment of EU post-pandemic funds, equivalent to 2% of GDP.

Replicating Draghi’s generous energy subsidies, worth 54 billion euros by October or 3% of GDP, would double next year’s budget gap. While Meloni can count on some 10 billion euros of fiscal relief in 2023 inherited by Draghi, tax revenue will fall amid a looming recession. And inflation-linked costs will rise: pension expenditures, already among the EU’s highest, are forecast to grow to 16.2% of GDP, government data show.

Given the situation, introducing a flat tax of 15%, an element of her manifesto which fiscal experts say would cost at least 40 billion euros annually if offered to all, looks irrational. Meanwhile, plans to allow Italians to retire earlier would likely cost more than 10 billion euros annually. All of this would create a deficit way beyond the 4.5% level Citi analysts reckon Italy can negotiate with the European Union.

Italy’s new boss does have options, though. She could target untaxed domestic revenue, which amounted to 100 billion euros in 2019. A serious effort to tackle tax evasion would materially help her fiscal position.

Unfortunately, Meloni and her allies seem to be going the other way. Her government manifesto envisages hiking the limit for cash transactions, currently set at 2,000 euros. That restricts the government’s ability to track down payments.

Meloni does at least seem willing to tackle a 1.1 trillion euro pile of unpaid taxes stuck in legal disputes. But she may resort to amnesties, a policy frequently used by ally Silvio Berlusconi, that allow culprits to get away with minimal payments. The approach offers upfront windfalls but does not discourage tax evasion in the long term.

Fixing Italy’s chronic tax issue would make the country, and its finances, stronger. Without it, Meloni risks missing a trick.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the hard-right Brothers of Italy party, was sworn in on Oct. 22 as Italy’s first ever female prime minister.

Her executive, featuring rightist political veterans and backed by maverick allies Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, succeeds a government of national unity led by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

