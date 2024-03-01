Italy's new 6-year 'BTP Valore' bond orders reach 17 bln euros

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Total orders for Italy's new six-year 'BTP Valore' retail bond IT000558347=MI have reached 17 billion euros ($18.38 billion)since the beginning of the offer, Milan bourse data showed on Friday.

At 08:05 GMT, subscriptions stood at 60 million euros. In the first four days of the offering, the Treasury raised 16.94 billion euros, surpassing demand for a similar issuance in October last year.

The six-year bond - reserved for retail investors with the aim of increasing the share of debt in the hands of Italian households - will be offered until 12:00 GMT.

The issue will pay a coupon of at least 3.25% for the first three years, rising to 4% in the last three, and will give an additional 0.7% loyalty premium to investors who hold it to maturity.

($1 = 0.9250 euros)

