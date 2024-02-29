Italy's new 6-year 'BTP Valore' bond orders reach 15 bln euros

ROME, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Total orders for Italy's new six-year 'BTP Valore' retail bond IT000558347=MI have reached 15 billion euros ($16.25 billion) since the beginning of the offer, Milan bourse data showed on Thursday.

At 0845 GMT, subscriptions stood at 350 million euros. In the first three days of the offering, the Treasury raised 14.65 billion euros, surpassing demand for a similar issuance in October last year.

The six-year bond - reserved for retail investors with the aim of increasing the share of debt in the hands of Italian households - will be offered until Friday.

The issue will pay a coupon of at least 3.25% for the first three years, rising to 4% in the last three, and will give an additional 0.7% loyalty premium to investors who hold it to maturity.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

BTP VALORE: THE THREE EDITIONS AT A GLANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/48EdLKV

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((antonella.cinelli@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.