Italy's new 6-year 'BTP Valore' bond orders reach 12 bln euros

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

February 28, 2024 — 04:24 am EST

Written by Antonella Cinelli for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Total orders for Italy's new six-year 'BTP Valore' retail bond IT000558347=MI have reached 12 billion euros ($12.98 billion) since the beginning of the offer, Milan bourse data showed on Wednesday.

At 09:24 GMT, subscriptions stood at 950 million euros. In the first two days of the offering, the Treasury raised 11.05 billion euros, far surpassing demand for a similar issuance in October last year.

The six-year bond - reserved for retail investors with the aim of increasing the share of debt in the hands of Italian households - will be offered until Friday unless the Treasury decides to close the sale earlier.

The issue will pay a coupon of at least 3.25% for the first three years, rising to 4% in the last three, and will give an additional 0.7% loyalty premium to investors who hold it to maturity.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Alessandro Parodi)

((antonella.cinelli@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7709;))

