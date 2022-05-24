Italy's new 15-yr BTP bond attracts orders for over 23 bln euros - lead

Recasts with orders, guidance tightened, modifies headline

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy's new 15-year BTP bond attracted orders worth more than 23 billion euros ($24.64 billion) on Tuesday, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The Treasury is offering a BTP maturing on March 1, 2038 via a pool of banks for up to 5 billion euros.

The yield guidance for the new issue was tightened to a premium of around 9 basis points over the March 2037 bond from a premium of around 11 bps forecast previously.

The Treasury said on Monday it had given a mandate to Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, J.P. Morgan SE, Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH and UniCredit to manage the sale.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

