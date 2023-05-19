Italy's Neosperience unit to raise capital for U.S. listing

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Italian tech company Neosperience NSP.MI said on Friday its healthcare unit had approved a capital hike aimed at supporting a listing in the United States by the end of the year.

Unit Neosperience Health will issue up to 100 million new shares which will serve its Initial Public Offering in the U.S. as well as future further fundraising either in Italy or other capital markets.

Neosperience, which was founded in 2006, focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and its applications to the company's proprietary software platform.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Gianluca Semeraro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.