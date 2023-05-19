News & Insights

Italy's Neosperience unit to raise capital for U.S. listing

May 19, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Italian tech company Neosperience NSP.MI said on Friday its healthcare unit had approved a capital hike aimed at supporting a listing in the United States by the end of the year.

Unit Neosperience Health will issue up to 100 million new shares which will serve its Initial Public Offering in the U.S. as well as future further fundraising either in Italy or other capital markets.

Neosperience, which was founded in 2006, focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and its applications to the company's proprietary software platform.

